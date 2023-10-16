The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

PNC traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.60. 339,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,119. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

