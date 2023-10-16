The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Southern by 5.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,329. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

