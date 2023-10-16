Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $133,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.07. 7,939,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,786,174. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.46 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

