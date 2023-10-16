Tiaa Fsb Has $258.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $258,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV traded up $5.04 on Monday, reaching $438.45. The stock had a trading volume of 688,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day moving average of $433.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

