Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $484,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.56 on Monday, reaching $209.18. 75,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,957. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.22 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.