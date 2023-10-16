Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $103,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.91. 64,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,517. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

