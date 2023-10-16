Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.49. 316,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,320. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $291.34 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.98 and a 200-day moving average of $388.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.