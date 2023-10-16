Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tobam cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $434,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $898.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $842.97. The stock had a trading volume of 90,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,847. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $823.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

