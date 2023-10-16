Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,004 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

