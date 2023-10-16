Tobam Purchases 14,686 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1,019.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.19. 532,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

