Tobam Purchases 19,269 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $215,174,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

