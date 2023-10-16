Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.62 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00006900 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and approximately $13.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.96480318 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $11,600,469.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

