TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.10.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Down 0.4 %

BLD opened at $238.04 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.