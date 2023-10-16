Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$125.86.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$110.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$96.20 and a 12 month high of C$117.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.11.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.26. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.933942 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In related news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,150.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

