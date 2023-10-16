Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 369 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.27. The stock had a trading volume of 655,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.97. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

