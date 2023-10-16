Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 56 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 3,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $539.40 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.18.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.