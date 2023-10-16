Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 204 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %
ADBE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $550.14. 847,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
