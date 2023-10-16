Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.69. The company had a trading volume of 479,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,489. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

