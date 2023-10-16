Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. 1,439,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.