Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.57 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 3,234,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,821,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

