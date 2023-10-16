Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,016 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. 1,568,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,039,543. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

