Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,494 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $38,993,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.78. 185,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

