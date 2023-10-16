Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 533 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 792,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,280. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

