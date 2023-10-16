Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 707 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 264.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CB traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 274,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

