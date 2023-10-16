Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 850 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.58. 683,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,198. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

