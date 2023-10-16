Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,152. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

