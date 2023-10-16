TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Citigroup

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

TuSimple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. 644,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,775. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 8,526.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

