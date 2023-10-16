U Power Limited’s (NASDAQ:UCAR) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

U Power’s (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 17th. U Power had issued 2,416,667 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $14,500,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

U Power Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of UCAR opened at $3.30 on Monday. U Power has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCAR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U Power in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of U Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

