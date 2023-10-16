UBS Group Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.22.

NYSE:MAN opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

