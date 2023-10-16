UBS Group Trims Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Target Price to $7.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AKYA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 123.30%. The company had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Akoya Biosciences news, COO Frederic Pla acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,515,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

