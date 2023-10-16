UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get UGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UGI

UGI Trading Up 0.5 %

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of UGI opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UGI has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UGI by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.