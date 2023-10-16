Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading 9.8% Higher

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 605,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 627,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

