Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.95 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $45.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00014664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00225864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013251 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.21540667 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 824 active market(s) with $28,049,023.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

