United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup raised shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. United Internet has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $24.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

