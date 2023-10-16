UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $93,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $696,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $540.65. 1,866,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.24.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

