Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITW traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 314,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,633. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

