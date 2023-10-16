Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

