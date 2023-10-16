Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $212.48. The stock had a trading volume of 390,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

