Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.87. 595,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

