Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,157. The company has a market capitalization of $435.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.59 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

