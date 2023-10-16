Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

