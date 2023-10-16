Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,737,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

