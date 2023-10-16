Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 640 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. 36,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

