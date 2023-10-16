Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,885. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

