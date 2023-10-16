Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.08. 2,024,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

