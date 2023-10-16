Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.37. 316,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,028. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

