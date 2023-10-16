Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.87. 1,906,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,590. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

