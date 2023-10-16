Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,356,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,809,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

