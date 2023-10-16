Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,711. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

