Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $3.81 on Monday, reaching $235.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,833. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

